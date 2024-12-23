Gophers volleyball associate head coach Kristen Kelsay is leaving the program after two seasons to become the head coach at her alma mater, Michigan State. She said Sunday that the decision was rife with emotional conflict but impossible to deny.
Gophers volleyball associate head coach Kristen Kelsay leaves for Michigan State
It took a “dream come true” to get the Gophers’ top assistant coach to depart after two seasons with head coach Keegan Cook.
“It is a quote, unquote dream job for me,” Kelsay said. “It’s just been a whirlwind in all ways because I love Minnesota with my whole heart.”
Kelsay has a lengthy history with the Spartans. She was a standout setter at Michigan State during her playing career, serving as a captain for three seasons before joining the coaching staff under Cathy George.
She had become just as vital to the Gophers in her two seasons working with coach Keegan Cook.
Kelsay was an instrumental tactical coach working with the setters, and she was the lead recruiter alongside Cook. The two brought in a stellar recruiting class earlier this year, the first group that Cook fully recruited since being hired from Washington in December 2022.
Cook had high praise for Kelsay as she departed. “She was a true partner in the work,” he said. “And gave the best of herself to the Minnesota volleyball program.”
The loss of Kelsay continues a tough trend for the Gophers after assistants Eric Barber and Kylin Muñoz left the team last offseason. Cook hired Pedro Mendes and Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd to replace them. Cook’s ability to roll with the punches of both player and coach transitions makes Kelsay excited about the Gophers’ future, even as she departs for a Big Ten rival.
“I’m fired up,” Kelsay said. “With the athletes we have and the athletes I know are coming and the staff I know Keegan will assemble.”
Associate head coach Kristen Kelsay said it took a “dream come true” to get her to depart after two seasons with head coach Keegan Cook.