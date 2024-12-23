Gophers volleyball associate head coach Kristen Kelsay leaves for Michigan State

The loss of Kelsay continues a tough trend for the Gophers after assistants Eric Barber and Kylin Muñoz left the team last offseason. Cook hired Pedro Mendes and Crissy Jones Schoonderwoerd to replace them. Cook’s ability to roll with the punches of both player and coach transitions makes Kelsay excited about the Gophers’ future, even as she departs for a Big Ten rival.