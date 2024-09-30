Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88

At times, the legend of Kristofferson was larger than real life. Cash liked to tell a mostly exaggerated story of how Kristofferson landed a helicopter on Cash's lawn to give him a tape of ''Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down'' with a beer in one hand. Over the years in interviews, Kristofferson said with all respect to Cash, the Man in Black wasn't even home at the time, the demo tape was a song that no one ever actually cut and he certainly couldn't fly a helicopter holding a beer.