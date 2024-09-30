Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88

''I think I was different from the other guys in that I came in it as a fan of all of them,'' Kristofferson told the AP in 2005. ''I had a respect for them when I was still in the Army. When I went to Nashville they were like major heroes of mine because they were people who took the music seriously. To be not only recorded by them but to be friends with them and to work side by side was just a little unreal. It was like seeing your face on Mount Rushmore.''