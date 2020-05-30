LEAWOOD, KAN. – It has been 88 years since Kansas last sent a Democrat to the U.S. Senate. But this year, Republican Party leaders are growing fearful that this reliably GOP stronghold will instead become an expensive, high-stakes battleground that could determine the balance of power in Washington.

Before the August primary, Democrats have largely rallied around Barbara Bollier, a retired anesthesiologist who was until recently a Republican. Republicans, meanwhile, are locked in an intraparty competition that has all the trappings of a full-out brawl: attack ads, bitter recriminations between the candidates and a party chair who tried to intervene and sparked backlash. At the center of the fireworks is Kris Kobach, a hard-line Trump supporter who has been an incendiary presence in Kansas politics for years.

Kobach is seeking the party’s nomination after losing a bid for governor two years ago, a defeat that embittered many Republicans who fear he will do it again with the Senate seat.

Beyond the local anxiety, a race that might normally pass under the radar nationally is instead drawing the attention of GOP leaders as they try to maintain U.S. Senate control, an effort that has become increasingly challenging amid rising unemployment and faltering approval of President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus crisis. With vulnerable incumbents in states like Colorado, Maine and Arizona, the prospect of having to devote time and money to retain a seat in deep-red Kansas is an unwelcome headache for many Republicans.

The race — to replace retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts — may also test whether there are limits to a message centered on fealty to Trump.

Still, Bollier faces enormous difficulties in a state Trump is expected to win handily. Her support for abortion rights is disqualifying for many religious Kansans. But instead of defining Bollier to their advantage early in the contest, Republicans have largely had to focus on their own messy primary.

The biggest source of GOP anxiety is Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state who lost the 2018 governor’s race to Laura Kelly, a Democrat. He is admired by supporters and reviled by detractors for his severe views on immigration and voting rights; a law requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration, pressed by Kobach, was recently rejected by a federal appeals court.

“He had no ability to raise the money, to consolidate the different wings of his party, and to turn out any votes — besides that, he did great,” said Scott Reed, senior political strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “It appears Kobach would be a stretch to win a statewide election and would cause a lot of resources to be diverted.”

A number of prominent Republicans — especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — had hoped that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman, would enter the race. Once the field is finalized, a number of organizations including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce plan to assess potential endorsements and spending.

In an interview, Kobach dismissed those who said his 2018 performance was predictive of his 2020 general election viability. “People know my long record of working with the president, and I think people understand that I will be supporting the president and carrying the ball for him in the Senate,” Kobach said.