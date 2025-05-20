Kris Bubic loses no-hit bid for Royals on official scoring change but enjoys fantastic homecoming

SAN FRANCISCO — Kris Bubic's no-hit bid for the Kansas City Royals ended with an official scoring change Monday night.
The left-hander hardly let that bother him.
Bubic made a run at an historic homecoming before settling for seven shutout innings of two-hit ball in a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
''I knew it was happening, but I wasn't nervous about it,'' Bubic said. ''I wasn't really thinking about it. In my head I was just thinking, hey, keep attacking guys. Keep getting ahead of guys."
Bubic initially got through six innings without allowing a hit — only to have an error charged to Royals second baseman Michael Massey changed to a single before the start of the seventh.
With two outs in the sixth, Wilmer Flores hit a grounder toward second base. Massey moved to his left and was in position to make the play but slipped to the ground at the edge of the grass as the ball rolled past him into the outfield.
The play was initially ruled an error by official scorer Michael Duca, and Bubic then struck out Jung Hoo Lee to end the inning.
But moments later, after reviewing video, Duca changed his call to a base hit for Flores.