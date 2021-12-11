FARGO, N.D. — Rocky Kreuser had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lift North Dakota State to a 68-54 win over Cal State Northridge on Friday night.
Grant Nelson had 18 points for the Bison (6-4), who have won five consecutive home games. Tyree Eady added nine points and 12 rebounds.
Onyi Eyisi had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Matadors (3-6). Atin Wright added 17 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Verstappen beats Hamilton for pole ahead of F1 season finale
A first Formula One championship for Max Verstappen was in reach after masterful Red Bull strategy helped the Dutchman overcome an early qualifying mistake to beat Lewis Hamilton for the top starting spot in the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP.
Sports
Penn State taps ex-Miami coach Diaz as defensive coordinator
Former Miami coach Manny Diaz was hired as defensive coordinator at Penn State less than a week after he was fired by the Hurricanes.
Gophers
Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi receiving extension, raise
Pending Board of Regents approval, Rossi will make $800,000 in both 2022 and 2023, a raise of $150,000 annually. His contract will be extended one year.
Sports
NFL, TV's Strahan flies in space with astronaut's daughter
Football star and TV celebrity Michael Strahan caught a ride to space with Jeff Bezos' rocket-launching company Saturday, sharing the trip with the daughter of America's first astronaut.
Sports
Olympic leaders criticize FIFA as activists target meeting
Olympic leaders aimed their ire at FIFA's president on Saturday over his push for staging more World Cups, during an IOC-hosted meeting that Tibetan students tried to interrupt in a protest against the Beijing Winter Games.