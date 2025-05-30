Sports

Kresser, Guzman combine for 9th inning run and West Virginia tops Kentucky 4-3 in Clemson Regional

The Associated Press
May 30, 2025 at 10:31PM

CLEMSON, S.C. — Brodie Kresser doubled leading off the ninth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Armani Guzman to lift West Virginia to a 4-3 win over Kentucky in the Clemson Regional on Friday.

Kresser advanced to third on a passed ball before Guzman sent a soft liner into center field. Griffin Cameron made a diving catch but by the time he got up and fired home, Kresser scored easily.

The Mountaineers (42-14), who set a program record for wins, play No. 11 overall seed Clemson or South Carolina Upstate in a winner's game Saturday. The Wildcats (29-25) will play the loser in an elimination game.

Kentucky got three runs in the fourth, but West Virginia tied it in the sixth. Both scored a pair of unearned runs on throwing errors.

Reese Bassinger (7-1) got the final five outs for the win in relief of Griffin Kirn, who gave up five hits with five strikeouts. Guzman, the No. 9 hitter, had two hits.

Simon Gregersen (0-6) pitched two perfect innings in relief before giving up Kresser's double and was replaced by Jackson Nove. Starter Ben Cleaver went six innings with six hits and five strikeouts.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

The Associated Press

