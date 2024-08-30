Kremlin says it has 'no worries' about Putin visit to Mongolia despite an ICC warrant for his arrest

According to a statement released by the Kremlin on Thursday, Putin will travel to Mongolia at the invitation of President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh ''to participate in the ceremonial events dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the joint victory of the Soviet and Mongolian armed forces over the Japanese militarists on the Khalkhin Gol River.'' Putin will also hold talks with Khurelsukh and other top Mongolian officials, the statement said.