NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Acceleron Pharma Inc., up $11.22 to $178.87.
The biotechnology company is reportedly a buyout target.
Carnival Corp., up 94 cents to $26.38.
The cruise line operator's Princess Cruises restarted cruises from the Port of Los Angeles since pausing operations last year.
Kraton Corp., up $3.89 to $45.41.
DL Holdings is buying the specialty chemicals company.
Citigroup Inc., up $1.08 to $72.26.
Bond yields continued rising, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.
Hess Corp., up $3.78 to $79.12
Rising oil prices supported gains for energy stocks.
MGM Resorts International, up 47 cents to $45.09.
The casino operator is buying The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from Blackstone for just under $1.63 billion.
Apple Inc., down $1.55 to $145.37.
The tech company and others reportedly face more supply chain risks because of production halts in China.
Moderna Inc., down $21.30 to $408.84.
The biotechnology company's COVID-19 vaccine rival, Pfizer, is reportedly close to submitting data for use of its vaccine in children to the Food and Drug Administration.