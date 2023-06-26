Going on a vacation this summer? In the 18th and 19th centuries, wealthy American and European travelers made "Grand Tours" of continental Europe to view ancient ruins and collect souvenirs.

The specimen table with a top made of fragments of different types of stone or wood, often arranged as a mosaic or pattern, was a popular choice. A 19th-century Italian specimen table sold for about $3,832 in U.S. currency at a Bonhams auction in London. It features different colors of marble and rises on a base with fish-shaped "dolphins," a design element associated with ancient Greek and Roman sea gods.

Many varieties of Italian marble have been quarried since at least the time of the ancient Romans. Even today, Italian marble, especially from the Carrara region, is considered the best in the world in terms of purity and durability. After all, marble sculptures and monuments from ancient Rome are still standing.

Q: I have a porcelain set I think was made by R & E Haidinger of Elbogen. There's an impressed mark with an arm holding a sword and the number 1696. Can you tell me something about the maker and age of this porcelain?

A: Rudolf and Eugen Haidinger founded a porcelain factory in Elbogen, Bohemia, (now Loket, Czech Republic) in 1815. The name was changed to "Vienna Porcelain Factory in Elbogen" in 1818. Some marks used the name "Gebruder Haidinger" (Haidinger Brothers) beginning about 1850. The company made tableware, decorative porcelain, figurines and laboratory porcelain. The company was sold in 1873 and the pottery operated under various owners and names after that. It was nationalized in 1945 and became part of Starorolsky Porcelain. Without seeing the mark, we can't tell you the age of your porcelain. The Haidinger brothers owned the factory from 1815 to 1873 but several versions of the mark picturing a bent arm holding a sword were used by their successors until 1945.

Q: I'd like to know more about an art nouveau lamp I bought at a yard sale years ago. I believe it is solid brass. There is a statue of a young woman holding a branch with a couple of birds on it next to a column that holds the light bulb. A brass label on the front reads "FEE aux OISEAUX par Hering." What can you tell me about it?

A: The title of your lamp is "Bird Fairy." It was sculpted by Elsie Ward Hering (1871-1923), an American sculptor who made bronze and other metal sculptures and vases. She studied and worked in New York in 1896 and moved to Paris in 1898. In 1900 she moved to Cornish, N.H., and worked as an assistant to sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens. She married another assistant, Henry Hering, in 1910 and did not make many of her own works after that. The value of your lamp depends on the desirability of design, its size and its material. Solid bronze is worth more than brass, spelter or bronze-coated white metal.

Q: I'm trying to find the maker of a pair of vases marked with a crown over the letter "N" and "Germany." The crown has five prongs topped with little balls. Can you tell me who used this mark?

A: Several companies used a crown over N mark beginning with the Capo-di-Monte factory in Naples, Italy, in 1771. The mark has been copied by companies in many other countries and is still being used. Three different companies in Germany used a crown over N mark. The mark you describe was used by Ernst Bohne Sons, a company founded in Rudolstadt, Thuringia, Germany, in 1854. It became a branch of Bros. Heubach about 1920. In 1937, it was sold to Albert Stahl & Co. It was out of business by 1962. Ernst Bohne Sons used four variations of a crown over N mark from 1901 to about 1962.

Q: I inherited a large pewter collection from my mother. Everywhere I research and everyone I've asked says pewter is no longer a collectible. How can I find collectors who might be interested in her collection?

A: Pewter is an alloy made of tin, copper, lead and other metals. It was first made over 3,000 years ago. Pewter was made in America beginning in Colonial times and is still being made. Early pieces were handmade. Pewter went out of fashion when machine-made Britannia ware became popular in the 1850s. It became popular again in the 1920s and '30s. There are still people who collect pewter. The Pewter Collectors Club of America Inc. was founded in 1934 and is still in existence. Its website is pewtercollectorsclub.org. Pewter sells at auctions and in antique shops. Early American pewter by known makers sells for high prices. A tankard made by Thomas Danforth III, for example, sold for $2,160 in 2021.

TIP: Stained marble tabletops can be touched up by using paste wax and steel wool.

CURRENT PRICES

Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.

Bracelet, cameo, woman's profile, blue Murano glass, oval, silver spiral twist frame, silver multi-chain bracelet, Patrizia Daliania, cameo 1 1/2 inches, $75.

Czechoslovakian glass, tumble-up and underplate, punty and Moorish window patterns, opaque white cut to clear, original stopper, Bohemian, circa 1875, tumbler 8 inches, decanter 7 5/8 inches, underplate 7 inches, $135.

Pottery, midcentury, pitcher, stylized leaves in cartouches, woman's face on side with protruding nose, brunette bangs, conforming headdress, pink, blue and green on cream color ground, elongated oval, marked, Bjorn Winnblad, Denmark, 8 inches, $215.

Stand, Sheraton, cherry, overhanging top, single drawer, metal pull, splayed legs, turned feet, 1800s, 29 by 19 inches, $325.

Clock, wall, chrome frame, white neon bulb, white on black face, round, electrified, mid-20th century, 22 by 22 by 4 1/2 inches, $480.

Quilt, patchwork, crazy, many different fabrics cut in various shapes, triangular pieces around border, Victorian, late 1800s, 68 by 68 inches, $550.

Doll, young boy, Schoenhut, wood, carved and painted features, shaggy blond bobbed hair, spring jointed body, tan sailor suit, 20 inches, $680.

Toy pedal car, Paige, early 1900s style, original black paint, yellow trim, blue panel on front, wood board seat, original hood ornament and horn, license plate with "Gendron 6-605," 1920, $740.

Advertising spool cabinet, Clark's O.N.T. / Spool Cotton, walnut, two drawers, each with two knob pulls, paneled sides, molded top and bottom, late 1800s, 7 1/2 by 22 by 15 inches, $815.

Weathervane, eagle, wings out, perched on ball, directional arrows below, copper, original gilt with old verdigris surface, American, 1800s, wingspan 39 inches, $1,230.