Kouassi scores and assists in Spirit's 3-2 win over Stars

Rosemonde Kouassi had a goal and an assist and the Washington Spirit beat the Chicago Stars 3-2 in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday.
Gift Monday scored the winning goal when she tapped in Kouassi's pass in the 80th minute.
Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Portland Thorns got a late penalty for a 1-1 draw with the San Diego Wave; and the North Carolina Courage tied 1-1 with the Orlando Pride.
The Spirit took a 1-0 lead at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, when Chicago's Ally Schlegel turned a low cross from Kouassi into her own net in the 31st minute. The Stars answered five minutes later with Julia Grosso's equalizer.
The Spirit (5-3-0) regained the lead before halftime. Tara McKeown curled a cross to the back post, and Kouassi was there to score with one touch. It her first goal in the NWSL in her 14th regular-season appearance.
Chicago (1-6-1) made it 2-2 when former Spirit player Sam Staab poked home a goal in the 54th minute.
Perry scores late penalty for Thorns
Jayden Perry converted a penalty kick deep into stoppage time and the visiting Thorns pulled even with the Wave, who were down to 10 players.