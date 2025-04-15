Kosovo's parliament faces post-election deadlock after opposition blocks minority ruling party

Following a short delay to proceedings, the opposition voted against a report into whether acting prime minister Albin Kurti and his cabinet acted in line with the constitution when they failed to resign following the Feb. 9 election, when Kurti's left-wing Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, won 48 out of 120-seats, falling short of the majority needed to form a cabinet on its own. In 2021, the party won 58 seats.