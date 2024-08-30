Kosovo shuts down 5 Serbian governing structures in the north and US reacts with alarm

Earlier this month Pristina said it would open the bridge on the Ibar River which divides Mitrovica into a Serb-dominated north and ethnic Albanian south. The bridge has been closed to passenger vehicle traffic for more than a decade, with minority ethnic Serbs erecting barricades since 2011 because they say ''ethnic cleansing'' would be carried out against them if ethnic Albanians could freely travel over the bridge into their part of the city.