SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Alimamy Koroma had 23 points in Cal Poly's 82-71 win against Idaho on Wednesday night.

Koroma shot 9 of 12 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Mustangs (2-3). Camren Pierce scored 15 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Trevon Taylor was 4-of-9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Divant'e Moffitt finished with 22 points and eight assists for the Vandals (1-5). Isaac Jones added 19 points and six rebounds for Idaho. In addition, Terren Frank had 10 points and eight rebounds.

