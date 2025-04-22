Korir brothers hope a Kenyan school they fund will produce a Boston Marathon champion, like them

BOSTON — John Korir arrived in Hopkinton hoping to join his brother as a Boston Marathon champion. He left Boylston Street with plans to train a future winner.
Korir said he will donate the prize money from his Boston victory to the Transcend Talent Academy, which provides an education for aspiring runners who can't afford one. He has worked with the school in Kenya along with his brother, Wesley, who used the proceeds from his 2012 Boston win to build a hospital in their home region.
''It was in our dream to come here and win, and make history of two brothers winning Boston,'' Korir said Tuesday, a day after overcoming an early fall to become, with Wesley, the first members of the same family to win the world's oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.
''One day, one time we'll have a child from Transend Academy win Boston,'' John Korir said. ''That's now our next dream: to mentor, to bring up a champion who will come one day, come and win Boston.''
The reigning Chicago Marathon champion, who had top 10 finishes in both of his previous Boston attempts, Korir broke away from the pack heading into Heartbreak Hill on Monday and ran alone for much of the last 6 miles to win in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 45 seconds — the second-fastest winning time in course history.
Fellow Kenyan Sharon Lokedi also took advantage of near-perfect marathon weather to win in 2:17:22 — more than 2 1/2 minutes faster than the previous course record. Korir said he, too, might have challenged for the course record if he'd had another runner to push him.
''But because I was alone, had to try my best and see how fast I could run,'' he said.
Korir ran more than 26.19 miles with a scraped up knee and hand after getting tripped in the crowded start on East Main Street in Hopkinton, sending him sprawling headfirst down the double yellow line in the middle of the road.