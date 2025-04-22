Korir brothers hope a Kenyan school they fund will produce a Boston Marathon champion, like them

''It was kind of a nonissue because he was in the main (pack). I mean, the camera was focused on him,'' Boston Athletic Association President Jack Fleming said, holding up Korir's mangled bib. ''This is an identification and a timing and scoring device. So he was clearly identified; we knew who he was. We didn't actually need this to identify him as John Korir. And it just so happened that the timing tag was intact.''