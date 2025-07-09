Korda 'feels like a grandma' among rising stars like Woad at Evian Championship

At age 26, Nelly Korda is much too young to be feeling ''like a grandma.''
Yet that's what is going through the mind of the world's top-ranked women's player as she heads into this week's Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year.
''That's the best thing about sports in general,'' Korda said Wednesday, ''you can never stay comfortable where you are because there is a new generation, new talent coming, and they're going to be better and have more knowledge.''
One kid, in particular, likely springs to mind.
Lottie Woad, a 21-year-old college student from England, is the talk of women's golf after delivering one of the most stunning wins by an amateur — by six shots over a strong field at the Women's Irish Open on Sunday.
Woad, the world's No. 1 amateur, is now on the cusp of securing a place on the professional tours and a big week at the picturesque Evian Resort Golf Club overlooking Lake Geneva in the Alps could get her there.
Finish in the top 25 and Woad would have enough qualifying points to seal LPGA Tour membership through its Elite Amateur Pathway, if she is prepared to ditch her college career at Florida State with one year left.
''I haven't decided yet. I just don't want to think too far ahead,'' Woad said Wednesday. ''Just get the points and focus on the golf really, and the rest will take care of itself.''