Green Bay Phoenix (6-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-8, 0-2 Horizon)
Kondrakiewicz and Green Bay host Milwaukee
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Milwaukee after Jasmine Kondrakiewicz scored 20 points in Green Bay's 67-66 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.
The Panthers are 2-2 in home games. Milwaukee is fourth in the Horizon with 13.5 assists per game led by Kamy Peppler averaging 5.5.
The Phoenix are 1-1 in Horizon play. Green Bay ranks fourth in the Horizon shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.
Milwaukee scores 62.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 65.6 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 63.5 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 71.7 Milwaukee gives up.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kacee Baumhower is averaging 16.3 points for the Panthers.
Maddy Schreiber is averaging 13 points for the Phoenix.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
