Green Bay Phoenix (6-4, 1-1 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (3-8, 0-2 Horizon)
Kondrakiewicz and Green Bay host Milwaukee
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Milwaukee after Jasmine Kondrakiewicz scored 20 points in Green Bay's 67-66 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.
The Panthers have gone 2-2 in home games. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Horizon with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Anna Lutz averaging 1.7.
The Phoenix are 1-1 in Horizon play. Green Bay is 2-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.
Milwaukee scores 62.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 65.6 Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Milwaukee gives up.
The Panthers and Phoenix meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kamy Peppler is averaging eight points and 5.5 assists for the Panthers.
Maddy Schreiber is averaging 13 points for the Phoenix.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
