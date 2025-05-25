Sports

Kolmanič goal levels score and Austin FC forges 1-1 tie against Minnesota United FC

Žan Kolmanič scored the game-tying goal at 27 minutes and Austin FC remained unbeaten its last four contests and salvaged a 1-1 tie against Minnesota United FC on Saturday night.

May 25, 2025 at 3:41AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Žan Kolmanič scored the game-tying goal at 27 minutes and Austin FC remained unbeaten its last four contests and salvaged a 1-1 tie against Minnesota United FC on Saturday night.

Austin keeper Brad Stuver thwarted seven of eight shots in his direction.

Kolmanič's goal was set up at the other end when defender Jon Gallagher found a streaking Osman Bukari on the counterattack running the right sideline and put it on him in full stride.

Bukari centered a perfect cross between two immediate defenders and one marked on Myrto Uzuni who made a pair of touches then tapped it soft to his left for a streaking Kolmanič whose left-footed boot from the left side of the box found the bottom right corner past outstretched keeper Dayne St. Clair.

Minnesota (7-3-5) got on the board at 16 minutes when Michael Boxall scored on a header at the center of the box to his left.

Austin (5-6-2) hasn't lost since a 2-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati on May 10.

