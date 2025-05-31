Sports

Kollin Ritchie hits 2 of Oklahoma State's 7 home runs and the Cowboys beat Binghamton 13-5

Kollin Ritchie hit two of Oklahoma State's seven home runs, joining Colin Brueggemann and Ian Daugherty for back-to-back-to-back shots in the third inning and the Cowboys beat Binghamton 13-5 on Saturday in an elimination game of the Athens Regional.

The Associated Press
May 31, 2025 at 7:47PM

ATHENS, Ga. — Kollin Ritchie hit two of Oklahoma State's seven home runs, joining Colin Brueggemann and Ian Daugherty for back-to-back-to-back shots in the third inning and the Cowboys beat Binghamton 13-5 on Saturday in an elimination game of the Athens Regional.

No. 3 seed Oklahoma State (28-24) awaits the loser of the second game between top-seeded host Georgia and No. 2 seed Duke for an elimination game on Sunday.

Avery Ortiz and Ritchie had RBI doubles for a 2-0 lead in the first inning off Binghamton starter Hayden Tarsia (4-4) and the Cowboys never looked back.

The three solo homers in the third upped the lead to 5-1. Ortiz hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Nolan Schubart followed with a solo shot to make it 8-1.

Devan Bade, who went 4 for 5, hit a solo homer and Freddy Forgione added a two-run shot as the Bearcats chased Cowboys starter Hunter Watkins in the fifth.

Alex Conover had a solo homer as Oklahoma State answered with two runs in the bottom half to make it 10-4. Ritchie hit a two-run homer in a three-run eighth.

Ritchie went 3 for 4 and finished with four RBIs. Ortiz drove in three runs and was one of seven Cowboys with two hits.

Stormy Rhodes (1-1) allowed a run in 2 1/3 innings of relief to get the win.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Pacers try to take advantage of 2nd chance to eliminate Knicks and advance to NBA Finals

The Indiana Pacers will try to take advantage of a second chance to eliminate the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals at home on Saturday night.

Sports

Panthers are about to set the NHL mark for games played in a 3-year span

Sports

PSG leads 2-0 against Inter Milan at halftime in the Champions League final