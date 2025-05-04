Kolkata keeps its knockout hopes alive in IPL with 1-run victory over Rajasthan

KOLKATA, India — Riyan Parag smashed five sixes in one over but still finished on the losing team as Rajasthan Royals' chase fell agonizingly short Sunday in a 1-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata's victory keeps its knockout hopes alive.
Parag hit eight sixes overall in his 45-ball 95. Rajasthan finished on 205-8 in its 20 overs with Varun Chakravarthy (2-32), Harshit Rana (2-41) and Moeen Ali (2-43) taking six wickets between them.
This was after Andre Russell's 57 not out off 25 balls propelled Kolkata to a total of 206-4.
Kolkata is now sixth in the points' table, with five wins in 11 games, and can still make the top four. Rajasthan is eighth with its ninth loss in 12 games, and was already eliminated along with Chennai Super Kings.
Opting to bat first, Kolkata lost Sunil Narine for 11. Rahmanullah Gurbaz made an early impact with 35 off 25, including four fours and a six.
He added 56 off 33 balls with Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 30 off 24 before he was caught behind off Parag in the 13th over.
Kolkata was well placed at 111-3 in the 13th over. Russell added 61 off 33 balls with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 off 31).