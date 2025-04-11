Kolkata deepens Chennai's IPL woes in 8-wicket win

CHENNAI, India — The Chennai Super Kings' lowest total at home in Indian Premier League history led to their fifth consecutive loss on Friday.
Sunil Narine's brilliance with ball and bat led Kolkata Knight Riders to an eight-wicket win with nearly 10 overs to spare.
Chennai avoided its lowest ever total — 79 — but 103-9 at Chepauk was hardly less embarrassing a day after Mahendra Singh Dhoni was handed the captaincy in the absence of the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Kolkata's spin trio of Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali strangled the home team with combined bowling figures of 12-1-55-6.
After taking 3-13, Narine bludgeoned 44 off just 18 balls with five sixes and two fours and motored Kolkata to 107-2 in 10.1 overs.
Kolkata's rampant chase lifted it to third on the table, six points behind the Gujarat Titans and unbeaten Delhi Capitals. Chennai, following an unprecedented third straight home loss, remained just above the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Narine wraps up in a flash
After his starring role with the ball, Narine was in a hurry to lead Kolkata's electrifying chase, with Quinton de Kock also smashing three sixes in a 23-run knock.