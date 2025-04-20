Kohli's unbeaten 73 leads Bengaluru to seven-wicket win over Punjab in IPL

MOHALI, India — Virat Kohli smashed his fourth half century of the season and led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a commanding seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Kohli masterminded Bengaluru's perfect chase of 159-3 with an unbeaten 73 off 54 balls after Punjab got pinned down for 157-6 at its home ground.
Bengaluru, which won all its five away games this season but lost all three matches at home, jumped to No. 3 in the points table and pushed Punjab to No. 4 on net run-rate.
In the later game on Sunday, five-time champion Mumbai Indians won the toss at Wankhede and elected to field against bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings.
Kohli leads another masterful chase
Bengaluru made amends for its loss against Punjab at home just 48 hours ago as Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal featured in a productive 103-run second-wicket stand off 69 balls to seal the game.
Arshdeep Singh provided the breakthrough in the first over when he beat Phil Salt with a sharp short ball and found the outside edge of the bat as the Englishman went for a pull.
But Kohli allowed Padikkal to be more aggressive and took the back seat by rotating the strike with singles. Both batters ran hard between the wickets and even managed to run for four runs when Padikkal flicked Arshdeep to mid-wicket.