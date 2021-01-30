TOWSON, Md. — Connor Kochera had 23 points of 9-of-12 shooting and William & Mary defeated Towson 84-74 on Saturday.
Quinn Blair had 19 points for William & Mary (5-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association). Luke Loewe added 16 points. Mehkel Harvey had four blocks.
Jason Gibson had 22 points for the Tigers (3-9, 2-5), who have now lost four games in a row. Zane Martin added 16 points. Nicolas Timberlake had 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
