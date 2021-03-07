HARRISONBURG, Va. — Connor Kochera had 17 points as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 73-60 in the first round of the Colonial Conference tournament on Saturday night.
Luke Loewe had 17 points for William & Mary (7-9). Quinn Blair added 14 points and nine rebounds and Jake Milkereit had six rebounds.
Ty Gadsden had 15 points for the Seahawks (7-10). Joe Pridgen added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Mike Okauru had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Picking jury for Chauvin trial will be huge task with large pool and lots of questions
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Bruins coach: Carlo 'feeling better,' week-to-week after hit
Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo "is feeling better" but remains week-to-week from the head hit that earned Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson a seven-game suspension, coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday.
Sports
Shiffrin left fuming over start delay after Vlhova home win
Mikaela Shiffrin slammed Slovakian race organizers after a women's World Cup giant slalom Sunday, calling them "unprofessional" for making her wait in the start gate before her final run for what she felt was too long.
Sports
Rangers' 1st Scottish title in 10 years is world record 55th
Rangers won its first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years on Sunday to complete its recovery from financial implosion and being forced to start again in the fourth division.
Business
The Latest: UK students off to class backed by virus tests
British children are gearing up to return to school on Monday after a two-month closure, part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said was a plan to get the country to "start moving closer to a sense of normality."
High Schools