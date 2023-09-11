What: This Black-owned candle company founded by Kobi Gregory and her mom, Tasha Harris, has added a brick-and-mortar space in downtown Minneapolis to its online offerings.

What you'll find: Handcrafted soy candles and scented self-care products such as sprays, bath bombs, bath salts and sugar scrubs. Customers can make their own candles and bath salt at a Bespoke Workshop in-store every Saturday (register online).

The back story: In April 2020, during the pandemic, Gregory, then 17, decided to craft candles to cope with the stress of distance learning. When she offered them online and they sold fast, her mom joined and grew the business. They used a portion of the profits to create a college fund, since expanded into an annual scholarship offering for young BIPOC women. Proudly of Minneapolis, Kobi Co. has built partnerships with local retailers such as Patina, Rose & Loon, Electric Fetus and Kowalski's Market.

The details: Each candle has a curated playlist, combining scent and sound to create an immersive sensory experience. The signature #PurpleReign candle is infused with lavender and eucalyptus — plus a Prince playlist. Sales of the limited-edition #BlackLivesMatter candle support survivors of gun violence or police brutality.

Price range: Items range from $12-$33. The weekly Bespoke Workshop is $50 per person. All products are 15% off during happy hours, from 3-6 p.m. every Friday.

Among the offerings at Kobi Co: A #PurpleReign gift set.

Where: 48 S. 9th St., Mpls., loveKobiCo.com. Also look for Kobi Co. at local farmers markets and festivals.