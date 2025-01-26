Penske's pair of Porsches dominate as The Captain wins Rolex 24 at Daytona for 2nd consecutive year

''Obviously, these guys are racers, and fortunately, we didn't get into trouble,'' Penske said. ''Terrific job by the whole team. When you think about all the drivers we had, they ran strong all day. And the cars, this Porsche car we have, has just been amazing, and to think we did it two years in a row. It's a credit to all the people here, all the people that are here, that come from Germany ... and from Porsche, and our team here. So we've got one organization, and now we've been able to say we did it again.''