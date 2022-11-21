NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Matt Knowling's 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting helped Yale defeat John Jay 112-55 on Sunday night.
Knowling had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-0). Nick Townsend scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. EJ Jarvis shot 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Garrison Watkins finished with 14 points for the Bloodhounds (0-5).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Wales scores on penalty kick as U.S. settles for 1-1 World Cup draw
The young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale, with the Wales forward's back to the goal.
Sports
Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week
Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens.
Sports
Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder
Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez pleaded not guilty Monday to felony attempted murder, assault and weapons charges in a case involving a man who allegedly sexually abused one of Velasquez's children.
Sports
Kneepkens scores 21, No. 17 Utah women beat Alabama 93-86
Gianna Kneepkens scored 21 points, Alissa Pili added 18 points and Jenna Johnson had 17 to help No. 17 Utah beat Alabama 93-86 on Monday.
Vikings
Vikings' offensive line will need to answer challenge of pressure-packed Patriots
Four days after giving up seven sacks to the Cowboys, the Vikings will face New England — the NFL leader in quarterback pressures — without left tackle Christian Darrisaw.