EDMONTON, Alberta — Kris Knoblauch continues to make all the right moves on the Edmonton Oilers' run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The coach who took over in November successfully challenged a goal by the Florida Panthers at a crucial juncture of Game 6 of the final. The offside call took a goal by Aleksander Barkov off the board 10 seconds after Adam Henrique scored to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead.

Officials in consultation with the NHL's situation room in Toronto found Sam Reinhart was in the zone maybe an inch before Barkov carried it in. The sellout crowd of over 18,000 roared when Chris Rooney announced that the play was offside and waved off the goal.

Knoblauch all playoffs has pushed the right buttons, whether it be a goaltending change in the second round or tweaking his lineup throughout. Had the challenge been unsuccessful, by league rules Edmonton would have gotten a two-minute minor penalty and put Florida on the power play with the chance to tie it.

The Oilers had lost 10 of their first 13 games when Jay Woocroft was fired and Knoblauch hired. He coached Connor McDavid a decade ago in junior with the Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters.

___

