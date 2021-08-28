CALGARY, Alberta — Hilary Knight had two goals and an assist to break Cammi Granato's U.S. points record in women's world hockey championship play, helping the Americans beat Japan 10-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Knight tied Granato at 78 points with a goal in the first and broke the mark with an assist in the second. Knight added a goal in the third. The eight-time world champion is third overall behind former Canadian stars Hayley Wickenheiser (86) and Jayna Hefford (83).

Alex Carpenter and Grace Zumwinkle also each scored twice for the five-time defending champion United States. Megan Keller, Brianna Decker, Caroline Harvey and Dani Cameranesi added goals.

The U.S. outshot Japan 61-12, with Alex Cavallini making eight saves in the first two periods and Nicole Hensley stopping two shots in the third.

Akane Shiga scored twice for Japan.

Earlier, Laura Zimmerman scored at 5:29 of overtime to give Switzerland a 3-2 victory over Russia. In the night quarterfinals, Canada faced Germany, and Finland met the Czech Republic. Canada beat the United States 5-1 on Thursday night to take the top spot in Group A.

Sinja Leeman fed Zimmerman for a one-timer past goalie Valeria Merkusheva for Switzerland's first victory of the tournament.

Evelina Raselli pulled Switzerland within a goal midway through the third period, and Phoebe Staenz tied it with 2:16 left in regulation.

Yelizaveta Rodnova and Ilona Markova scored for Russia in the first period to chase goalie Andrea Braendli. Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she faced in relief.

The Swiss were without top scorer Alina Muller. She injured her ankle in the team's first preliminary-round game, a loss to Russia.