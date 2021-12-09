CEDAR CITY, Utah — John Knight III posted 16 points as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Utah Valley 60-56 on Wednesday night.
Maizen Fausett had 15 points for Southern Utah (6-3), which earned its fifth straight victory.
Fardaws Aimaq had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (7-2), whose seven-game win streak ended. Connor Harding added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Two juveniles dead after stolen SUV crashes in northeast Minneapolis during police pursuit
