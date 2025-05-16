Knicks try to secure series win over the Celtics

Boston Celtics (61-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -2.5; over/under is 210
EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks lead series 3-2
BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Boston Celtics in game six. The Celtics defeated the Knicks 127-102 in the last matchup on Wednesday. Derrick White led the Celtics with 34 points, and Josh Hart led the Knicks with 24.
The Knicks are 12-4 against division opponents. New York is 19-23 against opponents over .500.
The Celtics are 14-2 against the rest of their division. Boston has an 8-3 record in one-possession games.
The Knicks make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Celtics average 17.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Knicks give up.