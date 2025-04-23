Knicks star Jalen Brunson wins NBA's clutch player of the year award

''Oftentimes you'd say, ‘Well, he has poise under pressure and he has confidence.' And so, where do those things come from?'' Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson. ''And you understand that it comes from his preparation. You obviously have to have great talent. But because of the way he prepares himself, when he's in those situations he's very confident because of the work that he's put into it.''