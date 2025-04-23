Knicks star Jalen Brunson wins NBA's clutch player of the year award

Jalen Brunson made more baskets than anyone else in the NBA this season when games were considered to be on the line.
He delivered in the clutch. And a trophy is coming his way.
Brunson, the New York Knicks' star guard, won the NBA's clutch player of the year award on Wednesday. He got 70 of the 100 first-place votes, easily beating second-place Nikola Jokic of Denver and third-place Anthony Edwards of Minnesota.
''I think some people are born into it,'' Brunson said on TNT shortly after the results were revealed. ''I think I had to learn. I learned back in high school, kind of got better and better at each stage, and here we are.''
Brunson — who made a league-best 52 field goals in clutch time — averaged 5.6 points on 51.5% shooting in those moments, with the Knicks going 17-11 in the games he played that met the criteria for the ''clutch'' designation.
Brunson was truly at his best in the final 30 seconds of those games. He shot 11 for 17 — 64.7% — in those moments, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range.
A panel of 100 global writers and broadcasters who cover the NBA voted on the award. The NBA's head coaches each submitted five names for consideration, and that list resulted in 20 candidates.
Brunson is the third winner of the award, after De'Aaron Fox (then of Sacramento, now of San Antonio) in 2023 and Golden State's Stephen Curry last year. The award is named for Hall of Famer Jerry West — who was dubbed ''Mr. Clutch'' when he played as a nod to his exploits when games were on the line.