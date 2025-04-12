Knicks shrug off 0-8 record vs Cavaliers and Celtics, but know they don't appear playoff-ready

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks aren't worried about what their 0-8 record against Cleveland and Boston might mean in the playoffs.
After all, they know the way they are playing now might not even be good enough to beat Detroit.
The Knicks dropped their third straight game Friday night, blowing a 23-point lead against the Cavaliers and losing 108-102. New York (50-31) clinched the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference despite the loss, but isn't looking playoff-ready.
''We've got to be honest with ourselves, look at what we did wrong,'' coach Tom Thibodeau said. ''We've got to get it fixed and we've got to get it fixed fast.''
All teams say what happened in the regular season doesn't matter in the playoffs. The Knicks will have to hope that's true as they start their quest to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
They fell to 0-4 against the No. 2-seeded Celtics with a 119-117 overtime loss Tuesday. That came after the defending champions blew them out by 23, 27 and 13 in the three previous meetings.
Then the Knicks ended up with the same futile mark against the Cavaliers, who improved to 64-17 despite resting All-Star Donovan Mitchell and key reserves De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome.
''Obviously, we would've liked to get at least one if not both, but like I said, it's playoff basketball. You have to flip the page,'' forward Josh Hart said.