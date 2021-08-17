LAS VEGAS — Quentin Grimes scored 26 points and made six of New York's 21 3-pointers in the Knicks' 104-85 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in the NBA Summer League.

Grimes, taken with the 25th pick in this year's draft, went 10 of 17 from the field. Miles McBride added 19 points and Immanuel Quickley scored 14 for the Knicks.

Quickley also had seven assists and six rebounds.

Javin DeLaurier led Atlanta with 18 points. The rookie from Duke went 7 of 9 from the field.

CAVALIERS 88, SUNS 85

Lamar Stevens made a layup with 24 seconds remaining to put Cleveland ahead for good.

That basket broke an 85-all tie, and Ty-Shon Alexander missed a 3-pointer for Phoenix. Stevens finished with 12 points.

Tre Scott led the Cavaliers with 16 points, and Jaylen Hands and Matt Ryan scored 15 apiece.

Kyle Alexander had 18 points with 14 rebounds for Phoenix. Nine of his rebounds were at the offensive end. The Suns had a 25-12 edge in second-chance points.

THUNDER 116, SPURS 91

Rob Edwards scored 23 points and Josh Hall added 17 to help Oklahoma City win in a rout.

The Thunder led 59-37 at halftime and shot 57.5% from the field for the game. Joe Wieskamp was one of three San Antonio players with 12 points.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 15 points and Emmitt Williams added 14 for the Thunder. Theo Maledon had 11 points and seven assists.

NUGGETS 94, BUCKS 87

First-round draft pick Nah'Shon Hyland scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Denver secure the win.

Milwaukee's D'Mitrik Trice led all scorers with 24, and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 20. But no other Bucks players were in double figures, and Milwaukee was outscored 48-30 in the paint and 22-5 in fast-break points.

The Bucks turned the ball over 27 times.

PACERS 74, WIZARDS 65

Cassius Stanley had 19 points and seven rebounds for Indiana, which led by as many as 25 points.

Keifer Sykes added 12 points for the Pacers, who won despite shooting 37.5% from the field. Washington was even worse at 34.2%. Isaiah Todd was the only Wizards player in double figures with 11 points.

Washington missed its first 11 attempts from 3-point range and finished 7 of 34.

