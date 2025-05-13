Knicks look to close out defending champion Celtics in Game 5. Timberwolves can do same to Warriors

BOSTON — Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the brink of their second straight trip to the Western Conference finals. In the East, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are a win away from reaching the conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
New York wasn't given much of a shot entering its semifinal matchup against a Boston Celtics team it went 0-4 against during the regular season.
There aren't a lot of Knicks doubters now.
New York rode huge fourth-quarter performances from Brunson and Mikal Bridges to overcome a double-digit deficit for the third time in the series and defeat the defending champions 121-113 in Game 4.
Brunson believes the Knicks brought a sense of urgency and desperation into the matchup.
''We're playing a really good team, and I don't even think we're playing our best basketball yet,'' Brunson said. ''And we have a team that's fairly new this year and we still have a long way to go to be the best team we can be and it's always time to learn for us so we got to make sure we're never satisfied.''
New York took a 3-1 series lead, and Boston suffered a devastating blow when star Jayson Tatum went down in the fourth quarter with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Players from both teams walked over to offer support to Tatum as he writhed in pain on the court at Madison Square Garden. He had surgery Tuesday.
Teams leading 3-1 in the NBA playoffs have won 95.6% of the time, with only 13 teams in 293 tries coming back to win three straight games.