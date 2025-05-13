Knicks look to close out defending champion Celtics in Game 5. Timberwolves can do same to Warriors

What to know: The Timberwolves' 1-2 punch of Edwards and Randle has been too much for Golden State, and without Curry, the Warriors don't have the scoring power to stay with Minnesota. With Curry set for a re-evaluation of the hamstring he hurt in Game 1 last Tuesday, it would seem highly unlikely he would be thrust right back into action, even in an elimination game. The Warriors regularly put rehabbing players through on-court work before they return to game action. ''We don't need Superman. I play the long game,'' longtime teammate Draymond Green said. Curry wouldn't even get a chance to return if the Warriors don't stave off elimination and force a Game 6 back home at Chase Center on Sunday. The Wolves knocked down 16 of 32 3-pointers Monday night while the Warriors were cold from long range again. After they managed only five 3-point attempts in the first half of Game 3 — missing them all — and finished 10 for 23 from deep, they were even worse in Game 4 at 8 of 27.