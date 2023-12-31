Minnesota Timberwolves (24-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (17-15, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York aims to end its three-game skid when the Knicks play Minnesota.

The Knicks are 8-4 on their home court. New York is third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.0 rebounds. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 9.6 boards.

The Timberwolves are 10-6 in road games. Minnesota scores 113.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Knicks average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 11.0 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves are shooting 48.6% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 48.0% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 117-100 on Nov. 21, with Anthony Edwards scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is averaging 23.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Edwards is averaging 26 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 17.5 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 120.3 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Quentin Grimes: day to day (illness).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.