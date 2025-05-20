Knicks and Pacers set for Round 9 in their playoff rivalry, with the winner going to the NBA Finals

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Jalen Brunson held a steel chair. Tyrese Haliburton had brass knuckles.
As the star point guards glared at each other in a WWE wrestling ring last summer in Madison Square Garden, it seemed a fitting next step in the rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks. It's already featured headbutts and chokes, so why not weapons?
The teams go at it again starting Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Knicks' first trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 25 years, with the winner of their ninth playoff matchup headed to the NBA Finals.
''It's obviously a storied rivalry between the two franchises, so to add another chapter to it is going to be a lot of fun," Haliburton said.
It sure was for Haliburton and the Pacers last year when the teams met in the second round. Indiana won Game 7 at Madison Square Garden against a Knicks team that was decimated by injuries, shooting an NBA playoff-record 67.1% from the field in a 130-109 romp. Haliburton scored 26 points and afterward wore a sweatshirt to his news conference with a picture of Reggie Miller making a choke signal toward Knicks fan Spike Lee on the sidelines during a playoff game three decades earlier.
Haliburton returned to the Garden to troll New York fans again about a month later, attempting to interfere in a match on behalf of Logan Paul. Brunson, with a seat in the crowd near the ring, intervened and LA Knight pinned Paul.
After the match, Brunson grabbed the chair and entered the ring to protect the winner when it appeared Paul and Haliburton had him surrounded.
''I'll be back! I'll be back!'' Haliburton yelled toward fans after exiting the ring.