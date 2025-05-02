Knicks advance and face tough test against defending champion Celtics in 2nd round of NBA playoffs

DETROIT — The New York Knicks made major moves to bolster their roster, adding Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, in the hopes of contending for an NBA title.
The Knicks are about to find out if they have what it takes.
New York beat the Detroit Pistons 116-113 in Game 6 of their first-round series, setting up a matchup with the Boston Celtics.
Game 1 is Monday night in Boston, where the second-seeded Celtics will try to keep home-court advantage against the third-seeded Knicks.
''They're the defending champion so we're going to have to be at our best,'' Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.
Even though Detroit challenged the Knicks in the closely contested series, they know the next test will be tougher.
''We're playing against the defending champs next time so it's going to be a lot different," said Jalen Brunson, who made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left and scored 40 points on Thursday night. "The Celtics have experience. (The Pistons) brought the fight to us and we had to respond and we did.''
The margin of victory in the four straight New York-Detroit games was three or fewer points, marking the second time that has happened in NBA history. Boston and Philadelphia were the only other teams to do it during the 1981 Eastern Conference finals.