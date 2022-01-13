More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Paul Winter Carnival's Klondike Kate named
Tina Hacker of Plymouth outsang and outsassed five others for the title.
Klondike Kate crowned
Tina Hacker, of Plymouth, was named Klondike Kate 2022, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in St. Paul, Minn.
Gophers
Gophers leave Michigan State with last-second loss and last-minute injury
Joey Hauser made a layup with under a second to play to hand the Gophers a 71-69 loss against the Spartans, who extended their win streak to nine consecutive games. Just earlier, Eric Curry had to be carried off the floor.
Plowable Snow Potential South/West of MSP Friday - More Subzero Air Coming
Enjoy a well-earned January Thaw, because another round of negative numbers is shaping up for later next week, probably lingering into much of late January. February will probably be kinder and gentler. I keep telling myself that on multiple levels - hoping it comes true.
Vikings
Five candidates as names to watch emerge for Vikings' GM position
People with knowledge of the GM and coaching searches around the league pointed to five candidates the Vikings are eyeing for the GM job. There were signs things were starting to pick up as of Wednesday evening.