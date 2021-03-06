From then until now

Klint Kubiak's winding career path:

2005-09: Played safety at Colorado State.

2010-12: Graduate assistant at Texas A&M.

2013-14: Vikings quality control/assistant receivers coach.

2015: Wide receivers coach at Kansas.

2016-18: Assistant quarterbacks coach for the Broncos.

2019-20: Quarterbacks coach for the Vikings.

2021: Replaced his father as Vikings offensive coordinator.