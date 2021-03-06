From then until now
Klint Kubiak's winding career path:
2005-09: Played safety at Colorado State.
2010-12: Graduate assistant at Texas A&M.
2013-14: Vikings quality control/assistant receivers coach.
2015: Wide receivers coach at Kansas.
2016-18: Assistant quarterbacks coach for the Broncos.
2019-20: Quarterbacks coach for the Vikings.
2021: Replaced his father as Vikings offensive coordinator.
