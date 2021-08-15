MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, Kévin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and the LA Galaxy beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Klinsmann — son of former German star and U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann — made his first start of the season. He made several acrobatic stops, including a diving one-handed parry in the opening minutes and a pair of saves in stoppage time to close out his second shutout in five career starts.

Cabral, on the counter-attack, worked a give-and-go with Dejan Joveljic and then split a pair of defenders before slipping a roller inside the post to give the Galaxy (11-6-2) the lead in the 43rd minute. Joveljic, a 22-year-old Serb who signed with the club Aug. 5, made his first MLS appearance. He was replaced by Víctor Vázquez in the 57th.

Minnesota dropped to 7-6-5.

