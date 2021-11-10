SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Max Klesmit scored 23 points as Wofford rolled past Bob Jones University 117-79 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Klesmit hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Ryan Larson had 19 points, making 5 of 5 3-pointers, and six assists for Wofford. Sam Godwin added 17 points, B.J. Mack had 12 points and Isaiah Bigelow had 10 rebounds.
Henry Blair had 25 points for the Bruins. Devin Dean added 13 points and Daniel Fuller had 11 points.
