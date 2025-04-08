Klapka, Frost help Flames rally in third period to beat Sharks 3-2

Sports

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Adam Klapka and Morgan Frost scored 2:48 apart midway through Calgary's three-goal third period, and the Flames rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Monday night.

Matt Coronato also scored and Dustin Wolf had 29 saves for Calgary, which won for the seventh time in 11 games (7-2-2).

Will Smith scored twice and Macklin Celebrini had two assists for San Jose, which has lost six straight (0-5-1). Georgi Romanov finished with 29 saves.

Klapka tied the score 1-1 at 8:12 of the third as he knocked in the rebound of Nazem Kadri's shot on a 2-on-1 rush.

Frost put the Flames ahead with a power-play goal with 9 minutes remaining as he beat a screened Romanov with a shot from the left faceoff dot.

Coronato made it 3-1 with his 22nd of the season with 4 1/2 minutes to go, and Smith got his second of the night and 16th of the season with 2 minutes left.

Smith gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead as he got a pass from Nikolai Kovalenko from behind the goal line and quickly beat Wolf from in front with 25 seconds left in the first for his 15th.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary trails Minnesota by four points for the second wild card in the Western Conference with five games remaining — one more than the Wild.

Sharks: The league-worst Sharks are just 6-21-4 over their last 31 games.

Key moment

Wolf made two saves on two quick shots from Celebrini in the second period that kept the Sharks from adding to their 1-0 lead. The second save was with Wolf sprawled out on the ice.

Key stat

The Sharks, averaging 27.0 shots per game, finished with 31 — including an 18-8 advantage in the first period.

Up next

Flames visit Anaheim on Wednesday, and Sharks play at Minnesota.

