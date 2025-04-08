Klapka, Frost help Flames rally in third period to beat Sharks 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Adam Klapka and Morgan Frost scored 2:48 apart midway through Calgary's three-goal third period, and the Flames rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Monday night.
Matt Coronato also scored and Dustin Wolf had 29 saves for Calgary, which won for the seventh time in 11 games (7-2-2).
Will Smith scored twice and Macklin Celebrini had two assists for San Jose, which has lost six straight (0-5-1). Georgi Romanov finished with 29 saves.
Klapka tied the score 1-1 at 8:12 of the third as he knocked in the rebound of Nazem Kadri's shot on a 2-on-1 rush.
Frost put the Flames ahead with a power-play goal with 9 minutes remaining as he beat a screened Romanov with a shot from the left faceoff dot.
Coronato made it 3-1 with his 22nd of the season with 4 1/2 minutes to go, and Smith got his second of the night and 16th of the season with 2 minutes left.
Smith gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead as he got a pass from Nikolai Kovalenko from behind the goal line and quickly beat Wolf from in front with 25 seconds left in the first for his 15th.
Takeaways