Kite-making festival
Tuesday night's event was at Lake Susan Park in Chanhassen.
These furry and scaly Minnesota Zoo residents help preview Treetop Trail
The Minnesota Zoo has designated a select group of animals native to the state to be part its Treetop Trail Ambassador Animal Team. The Treetop Trail, scheduled to open for the public on July 28, will be the longest elevated pedestrian loop in the world.
Red Sox beat Twins 10-4
Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 at Target Field.
Photography
Skateboard contest at Plymouth Creek Skate Park
The City of Plymouth and 3rd Lair Skate Park and Skate Shop held a free skateboard contest Tuesday, June 20 at the Plymouth Creek Skate Park.
Complaints raised by tenants of Hopkins buildings
Tenants of Hopkins buildings owned by a Utah-based apartment company have raised complaints similar to those of tenants in the Greenway apartments in Minneapolis, which are at the center of an Attorney General investigation.