Q: I have been looking around for a new kitchen faucet. Besides the price, what's the difference between a standard kitchen faucet and a semiprofessional kitchen faucet?

A: If you consider yourself to be a home chef or foodie in a high traffic residential kitchen, you may want to upgrade to a semiprofessional kitchen faucet.

Basically, semipro kitchen faucets are attractively styled and offer extra features not normally found in standard kitchen faucets. Some semiprofessional kitchen faucet features may include easy-to-clean and easy-to-access faucet finishes and surface areas, a powerful multifunction spray head to help with dish, pan and sink cleanups, and a high arching or spring-loaded faucet spout for filling up large pots. Semipro faucets can be installed on most existing or new residential kitchen sinks.

Bottom line: If you're a home chef or just looking for an easier cleanup, a semiprofessional faucet style can work for any kitchen.

A pot filler is a great kitchen accessory. (Kohler)

Q: I'm remodeling my kitchen and I want to make provisions for a pot filler faucet next to the stove. Since I've never had a pot filler, what choices do I have and are all pot fillers installed the same way?

A: A pot filler is a great kitchen accessory. These tall cold water faucets are installed at the stovetop and swing over the pot to easily fill it with water.

With pot fillers, you have two basic choices for installation. First is a deck-mounted style, which mounts on the countertop and has a very high swinging spout tall enough to clear the rim of a big pot. The second type usually requires a little more work to install, but it's less noticeable. This style is a wall-mounted pot filler, because the high spout swings out directly from the wall area behind the stove.

Master contractor/plumber Ed Del Grande is s the author of the book "Ed Del Grande's House Call," the host of TV and internet shows, and a LEED green associate.