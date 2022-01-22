NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Peter Kiss had 27 points as Bryant beat Merrimack 79-63 on Friday night.

Charles Pride had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Bryant (9-8, 5-1 Northeast Conference). Hall Elisias added 10 points and eight rebounds. Luis Hurtado Jr. had 6 points and 10 assists. Kiss shot 9 for 10 from the foul line.

Malik Edmead had 19 points for the Warriors (8-11, 3-3). Ziggy Reid added 14 points. Jordan Minor had 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com