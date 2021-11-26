PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Peter Kiss registered 16 points and six assists as Bryant defeated Brown 65-59 on Friday.
Adham Eleeda had 14 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (3-3). Hall Elisias added 13 points and four blocks. Chris Childs had 13 points.
Dan Friday had 17 points for the Bears (4-4). Jaylan Gainey added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tamenang Choh had nine points and 21 rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
No. 17 Iowa's rally deals Huskers another heartbreaking loss
Iowa once again did what Nebraska has been unable to do all season, and that's why the Hawkeyes own at least a share of a Big Ten West title and the Cornhuskers head into winter off their worst year since 1957.
Gophers miss chance to play for Big Ten West title but still hoping for the Axe
Nebraska's fourth-quarter meltdown led to Iowa win, which eliminated Minnesota's title hopes.
Scoggins: Morgan tries to cap difficult senior season with second swing of the Axe
Tanner Morgan helped the Gophers defeat Wisconsin as a freshman but has shouldered the disappointment of losing back-to-back games to the Badgers.
Bell scores 39, No. 25 FGCU tops Tennessee Tech 81-69
Kierstan Bell, the nation's leading scorer, poured in a season-high 39 points to lead No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast to an 81-69 win over Tennessee Tech in the San Juan Shootout on Saturday.
Quinerly scores 18 points, No. 10 Alabama beats Drake 80-71
Jahvon Quinerly scored 18 points, Jaden Shackelford and Juwan Gary each had 14, and No. 10 Alabama beat Drake 80-71 in the consolation round of ESPN Events Invitational on Friday.