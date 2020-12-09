BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. — Peter Kiss scored 19 points as Bryant defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 101-82 on Tuesday night.
Michael Green III and Chris Childs added 17 points apiece for Bryant (3-1). Charles Pride chipped in 16 points and 17 rebounds.
Both teams were playing their first Northeast Conference game of the season.
Travis Atson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers (0-1). Unique McLean added 18 points and Rob Higgins had 11 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
After Rashod Bateman's second departure, Gophers remaining receivers ready for more chances
Offense looks to distribute ball more equitably without star.
Gophers
Big Ten football shows that blue blood Buckeyes run the show
Allowing Ohio State into title game shows the conference lacks character
Sports
AP sources: Phillies hire Dombrowski to lead baseball ops
The Philadelphia Phillies have hired longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Sports
No. 20 Syracuse women beat Miami 69-58 in ACC opener
Kamilla Cardoso and Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points apiece and No. 20 Syracuse beat Miami 69-58 on Thursday night in an Atlantic Coast Conference season opener.
Sports
Wilson, Pitts help No. 10 Texas A&M women beat UALR 79-56
Aaliyah Wilson scored 13 points, Destiny Pitts hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points, and No. 10 Texas A&M beat Arkansas-Little Rock 79-56 on Thursday night.