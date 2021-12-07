BOSTON — Noah Kirkwood had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as Harvard defeated Babson College 74-64 on Monday night.

Idan Tretout scored 16 points, Luka Sakota 13 points and Chris Ledlum 13 points for the Crimson (6-4).

Babson led 37-34 at halftime but was outscored 40-27 in the second half.

Spencer Cline scored 17 points for the Division III Beavers. Nate Amado had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

—-

